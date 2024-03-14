Lok Sabha election: CPI(M) names candidate for Barpeta

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The CPI (M) today named MLA Manoranjan Talukdar as its candidate for the Barpeta Parliamentary Constituency for the forthcoming Lok Sabha election. As a constituent of the opposition alliance, the CPI (M) sought the Barpeta seat from the Congress. However, the Congress named Deep Bayan as its candidate for the Barpeta seat yesterday, and that prompted the Left Party to name its candidate today.

