Lok Sabha election: Xatradhikars appeal to all to participate in festival of democracy

Guwahati: Several Xatradhikars of major Xatras in the state appealed to the people of the state to participate fully in the elections by casting their valuable votes in the Lok Sabha election in the state, the first phase of which will be held on April 19. They also appealed to the voters for full participation in all phases of the LS polls, including the second phase on April 26 and the third on May 7.

Talking to The Sentinel, Deka Xatriya of Sri Sri Samaguri Satra in Majuli, Padma Shri Hem Chandra Goswami, said, "This time the Lok Sabha elections in the state are being held in three phases, and the first will take place tomorrow. As elections are a festival of democracy, each and every voter should participate, as voting is a democratic right of the citizens. Do not waste your vote sitting at home on this important day. Cast your vote after deliberating properly in your mind."

Hem Chandra Goswami is a traditional mask (mukha)-making artist from Assam's Majuli district. He received India's fourth-highest civilian award, Padma Shri, in 2023 for his contributions in the field of art. He is also the honoured recipient of the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 2019.

Kusum Kumar Mahanta, Xatradhikar of Kalsila Satra of Morigaon district, also spoke to The Sentinel, and he said, "To get their desired government, people should exercise their franchise. One should vote according to one's conscience to select the most eligible candidate for the next Lok Sabha. The right to vote is the people's most important weapon in a democracy, and the next Lok Sabha election will come only after five years. So, the voters should come out to vote for their favourite candidates on the polling day."

Notably, Kusum Kumar Mahanta is also the secretary general of the Asom Satra Mahasabha.

Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva established the Bhogpur Satra in Majuli in the year 1528. The first Xatradhikar of the Satra was Sri Burha Damodar Dev. The present Xatradhikar of this distinguished Xatra is DuttadevGoswami, who told The Sentinel, "For the formation of an effective government at the Centre, every voter should exercise their right to vote on the polling day. People should vote for the candidate whom they regard as the most likely one to work for their benefit. The mandate of the people is most important in a democracy, and every voter should cast their vote to exercise this mandate."

