Lok Sabha poll 2024: 86,47,869 voters to determine fate of 35 candidates in Phase-1

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Finally, it is now apparent that 86,47,869 voters in the state will determine the fate of the 35 candidates contesting in the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls slated for April 19.

As per the final electoral rolls published on February 8, 2024, for the five parliamentary constituencies, the total number of electors was 85,94,255. It was stated that, as per an Election Commission of India (ECI) rule, there can be continuous updating of the electoral roll until the last date of filing nominations for the constituency concerned. So, there was continuous updating of the electoral roll, even after publication of the final rolls, until March 27, 2024, which was the last date for filing nominations for the first phase. During the updating of the rolls, there was an addition of 53,614 voters.

According to sources from the Election Department, Assam, the final number of electors has been pegged at 86,47,869 in the five parliamentary constituencies of Kaziranga, Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, and Jorhat. Of the total number of voters, males accounted for 42,82,887 voters, females comprised 43,64,859 voters, and the third gender had 123 voters. From this, it is clear that the number of female voters is higher than the number of male voters, with a margin of 81,972 voters.

Among the five parliamentary constituencies, Kaziranga has the highest number of 20,50,216 voters. The lowest number of 15,77,234 voters belongs to Lakhimpur. The breakdown of voters in the remaining three parliamentary constituencies can be summed up as follows: Sonitpur-16,33,800 voters; Dibrugarh-16,59,588 voters; and Jorhat-17,27,121 voters.

The election campaign by candidates from different political parties has reached a crescendo in the five parliamentary constituencies. There are 11 candidates contesting in the Kaziranga constituency, 8 in the Sonitpur parliamentary constituency, 9 in the Lakhimpur parliamentary constituency, 3 in Dibrugarh, and 4 candidates contesting in the Jorhat parliamentary constituency. Polling in these constituencies will take place on April 19, from 7 a.m. in the morning to 5 p.m. in the evening.

