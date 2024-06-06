Lok Sabha poll 2024: Shares of votes of both BJP, Congress go up

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The results of this year’s Lok Sabha poll have shown that the shares of votes of the ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress in the state have gone up, with the share of the latter marginally higher than that of the former. However, when the shares of votes of the BJP-led alliance are computed together, it surpasses the share of votes of the Congress.

According to ECI statistics, the share of votes of the BJP in this Lok Sabha poll is 37.43 percent (74,67,588 votes) of the total valid votes. The share of votes in Congress, on the other hand, is 37.48 percent, or 74,78,077 votes.

The BJP fought this Lok Sabha poll in alliance with the AGP and the UPPL. While the BJP won nine seats, its two allies won one seat each. The share of votes of the AGP is 6.46 percent, that is 12,89,462 votes, and the UPPL’s share of votes is 2.43 percent, that is 4,84,681 votes. The combined vote share of the ruling alliance is 46.32 percent.

The reasons behind the share of votes of the Congress surging up in this Lok Sabha poll are: it contested 13 Lok Sabha seats against 11 by the BJP. Apart from this, Congress’ Dhubri candidate Rakibul Hussain alone polled 14,71,885 votes and defeated his nearest rival candidate, Badruddin Ajmal of the AIUDF, by a record margin of 10,12,476 votes.

According to ECI data, the share of votes of the BPF in this Lok Sabha poll is 3.86 percent with 7,71,098 votes.

The AIUDF, which fielded three candidates in this Lok Sabha poll, suffered defeats by huge margins. Its share of votes is only 3.13 percent, which is 6,24,305 votes.

The shares of votes of other parties in Assam are 0.85 percent by AAP, 0.48 percent by CPI (M), 0.37 percent by TMC, 0.10 percent by CPI, and 6.22 percent by others.

The BJP’s share of votes was 36.41 percent in the 2019 Lok Sabha poll, when the party won nine seats. The share of votes of the Congress in that Lok Sabha poll was 35.79 percent, with three seats to its kitty. The AIUDF, which won only one seat in 2019, had 7.87 percent of the vote. Independent candidate Naba Kumar Sarania, who won the Kokrajhar seat, and others got 4.3 percent of votes in that Lok Sabha poll. Though the AGP drew blanks in the 2019 Lok Sabha poll, its share of votes was 8.31 percent.

Also Read: Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: We’ll take the final call, says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (sentinelassam.com)