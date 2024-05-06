Lok Sabha Poll: Show of strength by BJP, AGP and Congress in Guwahati

Sporadic weather fails to mar last day’s campaign

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Despite the rainy conditions playing spoilsport on the last day of campaigning for the third phase of polling, a host of political events like bike rallies, road shows, a padyatra, and election meetings were organized by both the ruling and opposition parties in the four parliamentary constituencies.

The campaigning came to an end at 5 p.m. on Sunday, and with that, the stage is set for the third and final phase of polling on May 7 in the constituencies of Kokrajhar, Dhubri, Barpeta, and Guwahati. The polling will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the imposition of ‘dry days’ for 48 hours on account of the polling came into force today at 5 p.m. The dry days to ensure a ‘free and fair’ election will be in force in the four parliamentary constituencies headed for the poll in the third phase.

In Guwahati today, all the major political parties—BJP, AGP, and Congress—made a show of strength in this crucial parliamentary constituency and sought the support of the people for their respective candidates. A bike rally was organized by the Bharatiya Janata Yuba Morcha, the youth wing of the BJP, which was flagged off by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma from Khanapara on Sunday morning. Thousands of motorcycles and scooters took part in the rally, which culminated at Latasil.

Addressing the gathering at Khanapara on account of the bike rally, the CM said, “In the last 45 days, we received immense support and blessings from the people. One of the significant aspects of this election is that the BJP could enter some areas that were not traditionally the strongholds of our party. We could muster the support of the people in these areas. Moreover, the youth and women have shown tremendous enthusiasm for this election. The women have already decided that they are going to vote for the BJP this time.”

The CM stressed that the BJP, AGP, and UPPL will win in the four constituencies headed for the polls in the third phase. He was headed for Mankachar and Goalpara to participate in public meetings for the election, but his chopper had to turn back from near Dudhnoi due to inclement weather. In the afternoon, he addressed a poll rally at Azara, near the Guwahati airport. His poll campaign in this Lok Sabha election drew to a close at Sualkuchi in Kamrup district, where he took part in a massive road show.

Later, the CM shared his thoughts on the election, saying on his social media handle, “The people of Assam have made their minds. They are voting in large numbers on May 7th to finalize Assam’s contribution towards the goal of Abki Baar, 400 Paar. As we wrap up the Lok Sabha Campaign in Assam, my heartfelt gratitude to each of our fellow karyakartas. Amid scorching heat or heavy rains, their commitment was exemplary. Their dedication to ensuring Modi 3.0 will not go in vain!”

He also stated, “My election campaign in Assam was like a pilgrimage. In the last 40 days, I covered the entire state and addressed 117 public meetings and road shows. It felt like a holy dip in the Ganges for me. The lively atmosphere and blessings completely rejuvenated me. I will continue to dedicate every moment of my life to the people of Assam.”

Meanwhile, BJP coalition partner AGP’s youth brigade, Asom Yuba Parishad, also organized a bike rally in support of the BJP candidate for the Guwahati Lok Sabha seat, Bijuli Kalita Medhi. AGP president Atul Bora and working president Keshab Mahanta took part in the bike rally that traversed the route from Ganeshguri to Ambari, the party headquarters. Talking to the media at the bike rally, Atul Bora said, “Like phases I and II, the AGP, BJP, and UPPL alliance got a very good response from the people. In the Barpeta and Dhubri constituencies, our candidate will surely win. In Guwahati and Kokrajhar, the BJP and UPPL candidates are sure to win.”

He urged the people to come out to vote for the sake of development in the state and to ensure that Narendra Modi becomes the Prime Minister for the third time in a row.

On the other hand, the Congress also organized a ‘padyatra’ from the city headquarters, Rajiv Bhawan, to the Manabendra Sharma Complex, Dispur, on Sunday morning. Jitendra Singh, General Secretary, AICC; Bhupen Bora, the APCC president; Debabrata Saikia, CLP Leader; and senior office bearers of the Congress, along with Mira Borthakur Goswami, Guwahati Lok Sabha candidate, participated in the road show.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Bhupen Bora said, “To get relief from the various problems like artificial floods and the scarcity of drinking water, the people of Guwahati should vote for Congress candidate Mira Borthakur Goswami. She is an effective speaker and will be able to boldly raise the issues of the people in Guwahati and the state before the parliament.”

Congress leader and MP Gaurav Gogoi campaigned for Rakibul Hussain, the Congress candidate for the Dhubri parliamentary constituency, in Mandia. In a video message, Gogoi said, “Already, the people in Upper Assam are disillusioned with the BJP, and they should support the Congress for the sake of democracy.”

Also read: Lok Sabha election: Star campaigners hit trail on penultimate day (sentinelassam.com)