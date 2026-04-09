Low Birthweight Raises Stroke Risk in Young Adults, Swedish Study Finds

Researchers from the University of Gothenburg, including Dr Lina Lilja and Dr Maria Bygdell, analysed data from nearly 800,000 Swedish men and women born between 1973 and 1982.

The team cross-referenced records from four national registers — the Medical Birth Register, National Conscription Register, National Patient Register, and the Cause of Death Register — to track stroke incidence up to December 31, 2022.

The study recorded 2,252 first stroke events among participants, comprising 1,624 ischaemic strokes and 588 intracerebral haemorrhages.

Individuals born with birthweights below the median of 3.5 kg showed a 21 percent higher overall risk of stroke, with similarly elevated risks seen across both stroke types. Breaking it down by sex, men with low birthweight faced a 23 percent increased risk, while women faced an 18 percent increase.

Crucially, these associations remained consistent even after accounting for gestational age and BMI in young adulthood — neither of which emerged as significant predictors of stroke on their own.