LPG Explosion in Sribhumi Leaves 20 Injured; Several Shifted to SMC

Sribhumi: A late-night LPG cylinder explosion in the Charbazar area of Sribhumi injured about 20 people and caused widespread panic on Wednesday, November 26. The blast occurred at the residence of a local resident, identified as Munna Kurmi, and the fire that followed caused chaos in the neighbourhood as people rushed out of their homes in fear.

Soon after the incident, emergency teams and local residents rescued the injured and took them to Sribhumi Civil Hospital. Doctors at the hospital referred several victims to Silchar Medical College Hospital due to the severity of their burns and injuries.

Locals expressed serious concern over the condition of Sribhumi Civil Hospital. They alleged that the hospital lacked basic emergency facilities, which forced families to buy essential medical items from outside at a time when every minute was crucial. Residents also demanded an urgent upgrade of the hospital so that such emergencies can be handled more effectively in the future.

Authorities have begun investigating the exact cause of the LPG leak and assessing the extent of the damage caused by the explosion.