LPG Prices Surge: Domestic Cylinders Up by Rs 60 Amid Middle East Conflict

NEW DELHI: State-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Saturday raised the prices of domestic and commercial LPG cylinders, with household cooking gas becoming costlier by Rs 60 and commercial cylinders by Rs 114.5, amid rising global energy prices linked to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. According to the Indian Oil Corporation, the price of non-subsidised domestic LPG used by most households has been increased to Rs 913 per 14.2-kg cylinder in New Delhi -- up from Rs 853 earlier. (IANS)

