Lucknow Imam Maulana Khalid Rasheed: No Muslim organization favours child marriage

Lucknow: Following the Assam government's decision to repeal the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorce Registration Act and Rules of 1935 through the Assam Repealing Bill 2024, Lucknow Eidgah Imam Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali said on Friday that no Muslim organization promotes child marriage. "I would like to clarify that no Muslim organization promotes child marriage at all," Maulana Khalid said, speaking to ANI on Friday.

He further emphasized that there are existing central legislations that prevent child marriages. "A law is already in place in the country that mandates a minimum age of 18 for women and 21 for men for marriage. There is already a Shariat Application Act in the country, as well as a Women Protection Act. These Acts exist at the central level. Therefore, we feel that the States do not have the right to scrap them," he added.

Mahali also mentioned that allegations against Muslims for "promoting" child marriages are "baseless." "I believe that Muslims do not promote child marriage at all. So, all such allegations that are levelled from time to time are baseless," he reiterated.

On Thursday, the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government decided to repeal the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorce Registration Act and Rules 1935 through the Assam Repealing Bill 2024 to prevent child marriage and ensure parity in marriage and divorce registration.

On social media platform X, the Chief Minister wrote, "We have taken a significant step to ensure justice for our daughters and sisters by putting additional safeguards against child marriage. In the meeting of the #AssamCabinet today we have decided to repeal the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorce Registration Act and Rules 1935 vide the Assam Repealing Bill 2024."

Explaining the objective behind the decision, CM Sarma said, "To bring parity to the registration of marriage and divorce, the State Cabinet has accorded approval to the Assam Repealing Bill, 2024, which aims to repeal the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Act, 1935, and the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Rules, 1935. The bill will be placed before the next monsoon session of the Assam Legislative Assembly for consideration. The State Cabinet has also directed that a suitable legislation be brought for the registration of Muslim marriages in Assam, to be considered by the next session of the Assembly."

Earlier on Wednesday, CM Sarma reiterated his concerns regarding the issue of "changing demography," calling it a matter of "life and death" for him. Citing data, Sarma noted that the Muslim population was 12 per cent in 1951 and has now reached 40 per cent.

The Chief Minister alleged that 'illegal immigrants' are marrying tribal girls without following due process and stated that the BJP will make a law to stop the exploitation of anyone if a tribal daughter marries an illegal immigrant. (ANI)

