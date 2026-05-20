Madrasa Board Chief Backs Yogi Adityanath on Ban Against Namaz on Public Roads, Citing Public Convenience and Islamic Principles

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Madrasa Education Board Chairman Mufti Shamoon Qasmi on Tuesday expressed support for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his remarks opposing the practice of offering namaz on public roads, saying that those who claim to represent the Muslim community often lack a proper understanding of Islamic teachings.

This came as CM Yogi on Monday asserted that offering namaz on public roads should not be allowed, saying that roads are meant for smooth traffic movement and daily commuting, and not for activities that obstruct public spaces or inconvenience common citizens.

He said that religious gatherings involving large numbers of people should be conducted in an organised manner at designated places and, if required, in shifts to avoid overcrowding and disruption.

Speaking to IANS, Qasmi said that CM Yogi's statement should be understood in the larger context of public convenience and discipline, adding that roads are meant for transportation and emergency movement, and therefore should not be blocked for religious activities.

"What CM Yogi Adityanath has said is something I understand because he is a saint. A saint not only primarily knows his own religion, but also has knowledge of other religions as well. I support CM Yogi's statement that namaz should not be offered on roads," Qasmi said.

He further pointed out that public roads are essential for commuters and emergency services, and any obstruction caused by gatherings could create serious difficulties for people in urgent situations.

"People use roads to commute. Someone might be ill and would want to go to the hospital, or an ambulance might want to pass through. And in such a situation, if people offer namaz on roads, it is not the right thing to do. That is why I support CM Yogi's remarks. He has said a very nice thing that if there are many people, namaz can be conducted in shifts," he added.

Qasmi also reacted to comparisons often drawn between namaz on roads and religious processions such as Rath Yatras, saying that the two should not be equated. According to him, religion should be followed sincerely and consistently rather than selectively.

"People try to compare these things with the Rath Yatras and other processions. This is not right. I adopt my religion as a whole and not in a hypocritical way," the Madrasa Board chairman said.

Taking a swipe at self-proclaimed representatives of the Muslim community, Qasmi said that many of them would appreciate the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's remarks if they truly understood the principles of Islam and the importance of maintaining public order.

"These people who claim to be representatives of the Muslim community, if they gain true knowledge of Islam, they will thank CM Yogi for this announcement. In Uttarakhand, you will never see people reading namaz on roads, and we also educate people about how this is not the right thing to do," he added. (IANS)

Also Read: Uttarakhand Madrasa board backs NCERT move to include Op Sindoor