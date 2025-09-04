Mandatory auction of 100% dust tea extended until December 31, 2025

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Tea Board India has now extended the timeline for auction of 100% dust tea by tea manufacturers until December 31, 2025, and issued a revised standard operating procedure (SOP). With this new order, all tea manufacturers across the country will be bound to auction off 100% dust tea.

Regarding the extension of the time span for auction, a revised SOP has been issued to all tea producer associations, all buyer associations, all exporter associations, all registered auction organisers, the Association of Tea Auctioneers (ATA), all warehouse associations, all small tea grower associations and other stakeholders.

According to the revised SOP, all dust teas having a factory gate pass with a date beyond June 30, 2025, shall come under the purview of mandatory auction. Also, that no manufacturer shall manufacture tea which does not conform to specifications as laid down under the Food Safety and Standards Rules, 2011, as amended from time to time, or any other rules for the time being in force. Therefore, the teas failing to adhere to the parameters laid down by FSSAI shall be withdrawn from the auction before the date of sale under intimation to the Tea Board by the brokers. The sellers of such teas shall then be required to approach the Board for destruction of the contaminated teas, as per the existing practice.

