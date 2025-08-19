Manika Vishwakarma Crowned Miss Universe India 2025 in Jaipur

Jaipur: In a glittering ceremony held in Jaipur, Rajasthan, Manika Vishwakarma was crowned Miss Universe India 2025, marking the second consecutive year the prestigious event took place in the Pink City. The outgoing Miss Universe India 2024, Rhea Singha, passed on the crown to her successor in a night filled with glamour, talent, and celebration.

Manika, belonging from Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, and currently based in Delhi, stood out with her blend of beauty, grace, and intellect. She will now represent India at the 74th Miss Universe pageant in Thailand this November.

A final-year student of Political Science and Economics, Manika is also a nationally awarded artist and a trained classical dancer. She first rose to fame after winning Miss Universe Rajasthan 2024. Beyond the pageant world, she represented India at the BIMSTEC Sewocon under the Ministry of External Affairs.

She is also the founder of Neuronova, an initiative aimed at reframing neurodivergence, particularly ADHD, as a cognitive strength rather than a disorder. Through her work, she champions authenticity, empathy, and inclusivity, earning admiration for her advocacy.

The Miss Universe India organisation praised her for seamlessly blending creativity with intellect, calling her “a symbol of beauty with purpose.”

The finale also celebrated other winners: Tanya Sharma (Miss Universe Uttar Pradesh 2025) was named first runner-up, Mehak Dhingra secured second runner-up, and Amishi Kaushik (Miss Universe Haryana 2025) was crowned third runner-up.

With her victory, Manika Vishwakarma not only takes home the crown but also the responsibility of carrying India’s pride on the global stage at Miss Universe 2025.