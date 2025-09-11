Manipur: BJP Faces Major Setback as Dozens Resign Ahead of PM Modi’s Visit

Imphal: In a dramatic political development, several key office bearers and grassroots leaders from BJP’s Phungyar Mandal in Manipur resigned en masse just days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to the state.

The resignations, led by Ngachonmi Ramshang, Special Invitee of BJP Manipur, were submitted by members of the 43-Phungyar BJP Mandal and its affiliated Morchas.

Among those stepping down are the Mandal President, Mahila Morcha President, Yuva Morcha President, Kishan Morcha President, ST Morcha Executive, and as many as 53 Booth Presidents. This signals a large-scale withdrawal of grassroots leadership, dealing a blow to the party’s organisational strength in the hill districts.

In their joint statement, the members expressed frustration over the party’s internal functioning. They cited a lack of consultation, inclusiveness, and respect for grassroots leadership as the main reasons for their move.

“Our loyalty to the party and its ideology has always been unwavering. However, we are deeply concerned over the present state of affairs within the party. We reaffirm our commitment to work for the welfare of our community and the people of Manipur,” the statement read.

The timing of the mass resignations on the eve of PM Modi’s visit has amplified the political tremors, posing a serious challenge for the BJP in Manipur’s hill districts.