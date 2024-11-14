Manipur CLP Meets Governor LP Acharya, Submits Memorandum

Guwahati: Members of Congress Legislature Party (CLP), Manipur on Wednesday met Governor of Manipur Lakshman Prasad Acharya in Guwahati and submitted a memorandum seeking immediate safe release of three women and three children, who were abducted by armed miscreants at Jiribam District, and bringing normalcy and peace by putting an end to the 18 months’ ongoing turmoil in Manipur, said a press release.

