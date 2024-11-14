Top Headlines

Manipur CLP Meets Governor LP Acharya, Submits Memorandum

Members of Congress Legislature Party (CLP), Manipur on Wednesday met Governor of Manipur Lakshman Prasad Acharya in Guwahati and submitted a memorandum
Lakshman Prasad Acharya
Published on

Guwahati: Members of Congress Legislature Party (CLP), Manipur on Wednesday met Governor of Manipur Lakshman Prasad Acharya in Guwahati and submitted a memorandum seeking immediate safe release of three women and three children, who were abducted by armed miscreants at Jiribam District, and bringing normalcy and peace by putting an end to the 18 months’ ongoing turmoil in Manipur, said a press release.

Also Read: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya attends diamond jubilee celebrations of Sainik School Goalpara

Also Watch:   

Manipur
LP Acharya

Top News

No stories found.
Sentinel Assam
www.sentinelassam.com