Manipur: Dance workshop brings joy to hypertensive children

Imphal: Pumpkin Dance Centre recently organised a dance workshop in Sagolband, Imphal for children, especially those suffering from hypertension. The instructor said this workshop was a 'gift for children'.

In a conversation with ANI, Instructor and Proprietor of Pumpkin Dance Centre Vivek RK said, "Our state is now in a conflict between communities and kids are having hypertension. Some of them have lost their homes. To free them from that hypertension, we are doing this as a gift from us to them. Also, the parents' response is too good, they need these kinds of workshops so that the kids don't have any kind of trauma."

He said, "We have a count of a total of 30 students till now. This is a good way to distract children from traumas. Nowadays, children are more addicted to phones and social media, so this workshop can be helpful for them to wash out their mobile phone addiction. We are practising different dance forms such as contemporary, open-style, experimental and breaking dance forms."

He said, "Initially kids came here with dullness on their faces, but now they are really good. We are planning to make them learn and grow through this workshop."

Also, a workshop participant, Flatin Yurembam upon asking why she joined the workshop, said, "I just wanted to clear my mind going through all these ethnic crises in Manipur. All the days I have gone through a lot while staying at home and sitting idle. I wanted to meet my friends and clear up my mind".

"When I heard about the workshop, I was very excited, as I love dancing. I immediately joined it and I'm very excited. I have learnt so many things from the workshop, earlier we learnt about open-style choreography, and now breaking style and from acting we have learnt a lot of stuff. Dancing together is what it makes more exciting, as we share bonds and learn from each other a lot," she added.

This dance workshop organised by Pumpkin Dance Centre has brought a little yet impactful change in children. They appear playful, cheerful and happy now. (ANI)

