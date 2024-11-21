Manipur: Internet ban extended for 3 days in 7 districts; curfew relaxed in 4

Imphal: The Manipur government on Wednesday extended the suspension of mobile internet and data services for three more days in seven trouble-torn districts, while with some improvement in the law and order situation, like the previous day, curfew was relaxed in four Imphal Valley districts for five hours.

Commissioner, Home, N. Ashok Kumar in his order said that in view of the prevailing law and order situation, the government has decided to extend the suspension of mobile internet and data services for three more days in seven trouble-torn districts with effect from 5.15 p.m. on Wednesday to 5.15 p.m. on Saturday. The seven districts, comprising both the valley and hills, are Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching, Kangpokpi, and Churachandpur.

After the widespread violence and attacks by mobs started in valley districts including Imphal East and Imphal West on November 16 following the recovery of six bodies of missing three children and three women in Jiribam district on November 15 and 16, Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi on November 16 ordered the suspension of mobile internet and data services in these seven districts for two days.

The Commissioner, Home, in his order on November 18, extended the suspension of mobile internet and data services for two more days in seven districts till 5.15 p.m. on Wednesday. The ban was extended again on Wednesday for three more days.

Meanwhile, with no major incident reported from any of the districts in Manipur, the Home Department on Tuesday conditionally lifted the suspension on broadband services (fixed line) considering the hardships faced by students, employees, common people, healthcare facilities, educational institutions and other offices.

Officials said that with no major incident reported from any of the four districts, curfew was relaxed in Imphal East and West, Thoubal, and Kakching districts from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Thursday to facilitate the people to purchase essential items and perform important work.

District Magistrates of four districts issued separate notifications relaxing the curfew, which was imposed for an indefinite period on November 16 after the widespread violence started in the Valley districts after the recovery of the bodies of children and women in Jiribam on November 15 and 16.

Meanwhile, students of Manipur University staged a sit-in and burnt effigies of the Manipur Chief Minister and Governor in front of the university’s main gate condemning the heinous torture, rape and murder of three children and three women who were abducted by Kuki militants on November 11 from Borobekra Sub division in Jiribam.

The sit-in was jointly organised by the Manipur University Student Union (MUSU) and Jiribam Students Forum, Imphal.

While talking to the media on the sidelines of the protest, N Ibenoubi, daughter of Y Rani Devi, one of the six victims, stated that she earlier met with the chief minister to launch the rescue operation after hearing news of the abduction on November 11.

“I had pleaded with the chief minister to rescue my mother and family but instead he redirected the matter saying he could not decide the fate of the hostages,” she said. She expressed discontentment with the inaction of the government and maintained that the state government must be held accountable for their death.

Meanwhile, MUSU president Nongthombam Suraj stated that it was no use studying if students could not contribute to the betterment of society’s political and social well-being. (IANS)

