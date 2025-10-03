Manipur Police Convoy Attacked in Chandel, Vehicles Damaged

Imphal: A mob attacked a convoy of Manipur Police at Longja village in the state’s Chandel district, damaging several vehicles, though no injuries were reported, officials said on Thursday. A police official in Imphal said that windshields of three police vehicles were damaged in the attack that took place late on Wednesday when the police were conducting an operation in the hill areas. However, there is no report of any injuries on either side. One of those vehicles belonged to the Additional Superintendent of Police of the Chandel district, which shares an unfenced border with Myanmar. The official, quoting reports from Chandel, said that a large number of people, mostly women belonging to the Kuki tribal community, prevented the convoy of vehicles from advancing. Kuki organisations alleged that the Manipur Police are biased towards the Meitei community. In another development, Manipur Police arrested two main accused who were involved in arson and mob attack on security personnel on Tuesday from the Yumnam Patlou Awang Leikai areas in Imphal East district.

The arrested persons are identified as Konjengbam Nanao alias Arunjit, 21, and Heikrujam Khamba Meitei, 43, both residents of Imphal East. In a separate operation, security forces have arrested a self-styled corporal of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) militant outfit. The militant was identified as Khundongbam Nandabir Meitei alias Chinglen, 55, from Heirok Salam Leirak area of the Thoubal district. Meanwhile, security forces, in joint operations in Imphal West, Imphal East and Churachandpur districts, have recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition. The recovered arms include a 9 mm SMG carbine with magazine, five single-barrel rifles, one double-barrel gun, five pistols, five pompi guns, two 12-bore shotguns, a modified .303 sniper rifle with lens, and an M-16 automatic rifle with magazine. The security forces also recovered a large cache of various types of ammunition and explosives, including Chinese grenades, from the three districts.

A Manipur Police official said that the security forces continue to conduct search operations and area domination in the fringe, mixed-population, and vulnerable areas across districts. According to the official, a total of 114 nakas/checkpoints were set up in different districts, both in the hills and the valley region, to prevent untoward and illegal movements of inimical elements and suspected vehicles. He said that the security forces have provided escorts to a large number of vehicles carrying essential items along Imphal-Jiribam National Highway (NH-37). Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations, and a security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles. Manipur Police also urged the people not to believe in rumours and be vigilant of false videos. "The veracity of any circulation of unfounded videos, audio clips, etc, may be confirmed from the Central Control Room. Moreover, there are possibilities of many fake posts being circulated on social media. It is hereby cautioned that uploading and circulation of such fake posts on social media will attract legal action with consequences," a police statement said. The police also appealed to people to return the looted arms, ammunition and explosives to the police or the nearest security forces post immediately. (IANS)

