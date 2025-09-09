Manisha Koirala Mourns ‘’Black Day’’ As Protest Erupt in Nepal

Guwahati: Nepal is witnessing a powerful wave of protests as people rise to defend their democracy. The streets of Kathmandu and cities across the country are filled with voices demanding justice, fairness, and respect for the nation’s constitution.
Amidst this turmoil, beloved actress Manisha Koirala spoke out, calling the day a “Black Day” for Nepal. Her heartfelt message resonated deeply with citizens who see this moment as a painful setback for their country’s hard-won democratic progress.
The protests erupted after the government’s controversial decision to dissolve parliament, which many fear threatens the very foundation of Nepal’s democracy
The atmosphere is tense families, students, and workers united in peaceful protest, yet facing clashes and arrests.
Manisha’s plea for peace and unity reflects the hopes of millions who want Nepal to heal and move forward. “We must stand together,” she said, “not let division break our spirit.”
This is a critical moment for Nepal, a moment of heartbreak but also of courage, as its people demand their voices be heard and their democracy preserved.
