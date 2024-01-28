Massive placement of Assam girls in Tata group

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Employment avenues for girls! Tata Group has recruited as many as 1,800 girls from Assam to work in their semiconductor processing industries in Bengaluru. A section of the girls has already reached Bengaluru for their training.

State Skill, Employment, and Entrepreneurship Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah interacted with the female candidates selected in the Tata Electronics recruitment drive in collaboration with ASDM (Assam Skill Development Mission).

Talking to the girls, Mallabaruah highlighted the collaborative efforts with the Government of Assam by revealing initiatives to facilitate approximately 1,800 selected girl candidates to join Tata Electronics in Bengaluru through this drive. He mentioned that this unprecedented recruitment drive in Assam signifies a significant opportunity for candidates to gain expertise in a renowned industry like Tata. The minister assured that the government has dispatched officers to assess the working conditions and accommodations for the selected females, ensuring a seamless transition.

He encouraged the girls to excel in their new job roles by emphasizing that their success would inspire more girls from the Northeast to pursue opportunities at different organizations like Tata Electronics in the future. Those who perform well are promised promotions and priority employment at the upcoming Tata Electronics plant in Assam.

The minister also highlighted the substantial industrial progress achieved in Assam, with an investment of around Rs 15,000 crore in the last 2.5 years under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. He said that the government has actively revamped Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), in collaboration with Tata Technologies, by focusing on Industry 4.0. Also, initiatives have been launched to cater to new demands like robotics, drone technology, AI, and so on and so forth.

The minister interacted individually with the selected candidates coming from various parts of the state and gathered their feedback on their excitement for embarking on this new chapter.