Matcha Tea: A Powerhouse of Health Benefits

TOKYO: Is Matcha even more powerful than regular green tea?

Matcha tea, a powdered form of green tea, is increasingly becoming a favourite among health-conscious consumers due to its rich antioxidant content and possible health benefits. Commonly served as teas, lattes, desserts and smoothies, matcha is now widely available in cafés and health stores worldwide.

What is Matcha?

Matcha, a particular variety of green tea, is marketed as even healthier than other types. It is grown and prepared differently than other green teas. What's more, the whole tea leaf is consumed. Matcha comes from the Camellia sinensis plant, the same source as green tea. However, unlike regular green tea, matcha plants are grown under shade for most of their cultivation period. This process increases chlorophyll and amino acid levels, giving the leaves their distinctive dark green colour and concentrated nutrient profile.

After harvesting, the stems and veins are removed and the leaves are finely ground into powder. Since the whole leaf is consumed, matcha contains higher levels of antioxidants and caffeine compared to standard green tea.

Health experts say matcha may offer several benefits when consumed in moderation. Its high antioxidant content may help reduce oxidative stress in the body. Some studies also suggest it could support liver function, improve brain performance and concentration, and contribute to heart health.

Researchers have also explored matcha's possible role in cancer prevention due to compounds known as catechins, which are believed to help protect cells from damage. Additionally, matcha is often included in weight-loss diets as it may help boost metabolism.

Preparing matcha is relatively simple. Traditional matcha tea is made by mixing one to two teaspoons of matcha powder with hot water using a bamboo whisk. The consistency can be adjusted according to personal preference.

Beyond tea, matcha can be added to lattes, smoothies, rice pudding, cookies and even ice cream. Many people also combine it with turmeric or protein shakes to enhance flavour and nutritional value.

Nutritionists advise consuming matcha as part of a balanced diet and maintaining moderation because of its caffeine content. (Agencies)

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