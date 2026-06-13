MDoNER Forecloses 107 North East Projects Across Key Development Schemes

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Ministry of Development of North East Region (MDoNER) has foreclosed on a total of 107 projects in the NE region under different schemes. Some of the schemes were foreclosed on an as-is-where-is basis and others on a full-refund basis. Assam's foreclosed projects are included in both categories.

According to a report dated May 31, 2026, of the 107 foreclosed projects, 44 are in the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme Other Than Road-NESIDS (OTRI), and the remaining 63 are under Schemes of NEC.

MDoNER implements various Schemes for the development of the North East Region, viz., the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (Roads) - NESIDS (Roads); the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme Other Than Road - NESIDS (OTRI); Schemes of the North Eastern Council (NEC); the PM-DevINE scheme; and Special Development Packages (SDPs).

The Ministry of DoNER has taken up a total of 3,761 projects through its schemes in the region as of May 31, 2026.

MDoNER's projects pertain to different developmental sectors, viz., education, health, roads, power, tourism, etc. Assam has the highest number (249) of ongoing projects, followed by Manipur (117). Among the schemes, the maximum number of ongoing projects (495) is under the Scheme of NEC.

A total of 292 ongoing projects worth Rs 4714.78 crore have achieved 100% physical progress. Out of this, 65 projects worth Rs 1940.12 crore, including those implemented by central agencies, have already achieved 100% physical as well as financial progress.

Assam leads the region with the highest of 249 ongoing projects, more than double of 495 NEC scheme projects.

Sikkim records the highest average value, with 100% progress, for physically completed projects, worth a total of Rs. 419.04 crore across 14 projects, indicating large-scale infrastructure investments.

Assam has the highest number of projects with 100% physical progress (127 projects worth Rs 1,485.74 crore).

Nagaland has achieved a 56% physical-to-financial conversion rate, the highest in the NER. 9 of its 16 physically completed projects have received 100% financial settlement.

Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district leads all NER districts with 44 ongoing projects.

Protection of Majuli Island from the River Brahmaputra's flood and erosion (worth Rs 207 crore under the Scheme of NEC) has achieved 100% physical and financial progress.

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