MEA, CM Sarma in Touch with Nepal Govt Over Stranded Assam Residents

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the whereabouts of eight of the missing people from Assam in Nepal were ascertained yesterday evening. They will be brought to Assam this evening. The Chief Minister said that more people from Assam might be stranded in Nepal without the knowledge of the state government.

Speaking to the media today, the Chief Minister said, “The government of Assam has been working to ascertain the whereabouts of the people from Assam in Nepal through both formal and informal channels. We ascertained the whereabouts of eight of the missing people, including Pankaj Barman, from Assam in Nepal last evening. Air travel has brought them back to Siliguri from Kathmandu. The eight individuals are being brought back to the state by Dhubri police, who have departed for Siliguri. They will arrive in Assam this evening. There may be more people from Assam stranded in Nepal. I saw a release from the Government of India that one Mrityunjay Narzary has been rescued.

However, his name was not in our list of missing people. More people from Assam might be in Nepal without the knowledge of the state government. People going outside the state don’t inform the government of their departure. With the rescue operation underway, details will be revealed later. We keep in touch with the government of Nepal and India’s Ministry of External Affairs.”

According to the latest information of the ASDMA (Assam State Disaster Management Authority), as many as 18 people from Assam have been either stranded or missing in Nepal, and nine of them are safe.

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