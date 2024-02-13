Meet guidelines for ensuring adequate power: Centre to states

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Power has sent a detailed letter to all states and union territories for adherence to "Resource Adequacy Guidelines" in order to ensure adequate growth in the nation's power capacity in line with the rapidly growing electricity demand.

The letter states that, as per the Resource Adequacy (RA) Guidelines, the distribution licensees are mandated to prepare an RA plan for a 10-year horizon (on a rolling basis) to meet energy requirements.

"It is imperative that all states and UTs complete their resource adequacy plans for the period starting from 2024-25 to 2033-34 in accordance with the rules and guidelines. It is required that all distribution licensees tie up enough capacity for a round-the-clock power supply," the letter reads.

It states that as of date, "Resource Adequacy (RA) Studies" up to the year 2031-32 have been completed by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) for 23 states and UTs, while the RA studies are in progress for the rest of the states and UTs, namely for Delhi, Goa, Sikkim, Haryana, Bihar, West Bengal, Chandigarh, Puducherry, and J&K.

"However, the distribution licensees are now required to submit to CEA the data up to the year 2033-34 for carrying out national-level RA studies. Accordingly, a detailed letter dated February 2, 2024, has been sent to the states and UTs for adherence to resource adequacy guidelines," the letter points out. (IANS)

Also Read: Statehood of Jammu and Kashmir will be restored, Ladakh to remain Union Territory: Centre to SC