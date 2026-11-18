CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: A chartered helicopter carrying three people made an emergency landing at a village ground in Kongripara, Ri-Bhoi district, on Tuesday morning.

Preliminary information indicated that heavy cloud cover and poor visibility had prompted the pilot to make the emergency landing to avoid a possible mishap.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and all three occupants safely disembarked from the helicopter.

Besides the pilot, the helicopter was carrying two other people when the incident occurred.

Following the emergency landing, local residents gathered at the ground, curious to see the aircraft and its occupants. The villagers warmly welcomed the three and offered them a place to rest. The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were yet to be fully ascertained when this report was filed.

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