Meghalaya Declares Chocolate Mahseer ‘Khasaw’ as State Fish to Boost Conservation Efforts

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Cabinet on Tuesday officially adopted the Chocolate Mahseer (Neolissochilus hexagonolepis), locally known as ‘Khasaw’, as the state fish, aiming for a push for conservation and promotion.

This decision, taken at a time when concerns over declining freshwater ecosystems are intensifying nationally, underscores Meghalaya’s attempt to formally recognise and protect a species that is both ecologically vital and culturally valued. The Chocolate Mahseer, a native species found in the region’s fast-flowing and clear river systems, is a key component of the state’s riverine ecosystem and ecological identity.

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