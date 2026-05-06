Top Headlines

Meghalaya Declares Chocolate Mahseer ‘Khasaw’ as State Fish to Boost Conservation Efforts

The Meghalaya Cabinet on Tuesday officially adopted the Chocolate Mahseer (Neolissochilus hexagonolepis), locally known as ‘Khasaw’, as the state fish, aiming for a push for conservation and promotion.
Khasaw
Published on

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Cabinet on Tuesday officially adopted the Chocolate Mahseer (Neolissochilus hexagonolepis), locally known as ‘Khasaw’, as the state fish, aiming for a push for conservation and promotion.

This decision, taken at a time when concerns over declining freshwater ecosystems are intensifying nationally, underscores Meghalaya’s attempt to formally recognise and protect a species that is both ecologically vital and culturally valued. The Chocolate Mahseer, a native species found in the region’s fast-flowing and clear river systems, is a key component of the state’s riverine ecosystem and ecological identity.

Also Read: Meghalaya CM Hails Dorbar Shnong of Madanriting for Grassroots Governance, Community Services

Fish
Khasaw
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com