Meghalaya Govt Invites KSU for Talks, CM Sangma Insists No Intelligence Failure in August 19 Violence

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Government today formally invited the Khasi Students' Union (KSU) for talks on its five-point charter of demands, days after the August 19 violence in Shillong. Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, on the other hand, maintained that there was no intelligence failure but acknowledged that the government was surprised by the scale of the mobilisation and the actions that followed.

The government's invitation marks an attempt to reopen dialogue with the student organisation while maintaining that investigations into the violence would proceed independently and that no organisation or individual could influence the course of the law.

Speaking to reporters, Sangma said the government had officially written to the KSU inviting its representatives for discussions and expected a response shortly. He stated that the proposed talks would address all five issues raised by the organisation.

"We have written to KSU today officially about the matter and asked them to come for discussion and the talks. We expect a response, maybe by tonight or tomorrow, and we will discuss all five agendas.

The Chief Minister, however, drew a distinction between political dialogue and the ongoing legal proceedings arising from the August 19 violence. He said the government could discuss the KSU's demands but would not interfere with investigations or alter legal procedures in response to pressure from any organisation or individual.

"Whatever happens, the law will take its course; therefore, it would be incorrect for me or anyone else to suggest that the rules and laws will change because of the actions of one organisation, a different organisation, or an individual, as that would not be proper governance. We are going to ensure that investigation is done on all fronts."

Sangma's remarks came amid questions over whether the administration had adequate intelligence and preparedness ahead of the KSU rally. Rejecting allegations of an intelligence failure, he said the government had received information that the mobilisation was expected to remain peaceful. He nevertheless admitted that the scale of the rally and the subsequent actions created an operational challenge for the administration, particularly because the incidents unfolded across a large geographical area.

"When movement of this scale is taking place, it is not physically placing people everywhere, but we had our people along the routes, and the scale and overall geographic area in which the incident was happening led to a lot of complexity for us to monitor the situation on the ground; all of these challenges were present. There was clear understanding that the rally would be peaceful. We were surprised by the scale and action, but there was no intelligence failure.

The August 19 violence triggered widespread concern in Shillong, with vehicles vandalised and several incidents of assault and arson reported during and after the KSU-led mobilisation. The government has since maintained that those responsible for violations of law would face action and that investigations would cover all aspects of the incidents.

Sangma also responded to criticism over his absence from the state when the violence occurred, saying he was already travelling and that his schedule had been fixed. He stressed that the administration's response was not dependent on the presence of the Chief Minister, pointing to the role of the Deputy Chief Minister in charge of Home (Police), the Chief Secretary, the Director General of Police and other senior officials.

The Chief Minister further said that the government had remained in communication with stakeholders in the run-up to the mobilisation, although formal meetings with the KSU could not be held before the rally. He said the absence of a meeting should not be interpreted as a failure of communication, claiming that discussions and exchanges had continued through multiple channels.

The government's decision to formally invite the KSU for talks comes as the administration seeks to address the organisation's five-point charter while simultaneously allowing the legal process arising from the August 19 violence to continue. Sangma's remarks underline the government's position that political engagement and law enforcement must operate on separate tracks, with dialogue available on the demands but no compromise on investigations or accountability.

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