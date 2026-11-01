Meghalaya Halts Assam's Bridge Construction Amid Border Dispute

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Construction of a Rs 3.42-crore concrete bridge over the Ukati river at Umsur along the Assam-Meghalaya border was halted by the Meghalaya administration on Thursday, triggering fresh concerns over the longstanding boundary dispute between the two states.

The bridge is being constructed by the Assam Government in the Palasbari co-district area with financial assistance from the World Bank. The suspension of work has raised concerns among residents, who have questioned the difficulties faced by the Assam administration in carrying out a government-funded project within its claimed territory.

Following the development, on Friday, Palasbari Co-District Commissioner Bhaskarjyoti Kalita visited the site along with a team of officials, including Palasbari Revenue Circle Officer Angkita Sarma, Palasbari Co-District Superintendent of Police Daisy Gogoi, and officials from the Public Works Department (PWD) and Forest Department.

Officials from the Meghalaya administration were also present at the site. Discussions were held between the two sides, but no resolution could be reached. The Meghalaya officials reportedly maintained that construction should remain suspended until a decision was taken through discussions between the governments of Assam and Meghalaya.

Speaking to reporters, Palasbari Co-District Commissioner Bhaskarjyoti Kalita said that the administration had not visited the site to engage in a dispute. He said that the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of Meghalaya had contacted him over the matter and a letter had also been received.

"There was some apprehension regarding the construction of the bridge, as someone had reportedly described the area as a zone of difference in connection with the boundary issue. However, upon examination, we found that the location falls within our area," he said.

A PWD official said that the Meghalaya administration had visited the site on Thursday and asked that the construction work be stopped for the time being. Work would resume after a decision was reached by both sides, the official added.

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