Meghalaya's Wangala Festival Sets Guinness World Record with 1,000 Drums and 3,000 Dancers

Enter Guinness World Records for largest Wangala dance

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: With more than 1,000 traditional drummers and dancers performing together to create a record for the largest Wangala dance during its golden jubilee celebrations at Garo Heritage Village, Wangala A·dam, Chibragre, in West Garo Hills on Saturday, Meghalaya's iconic Hundred Drums Wangala Festival has entered the Guinness World Records.

The record was achieved during the 50th edition of the festival, which began in 1976 with just 20 drums and gradually expanded to 100, before reaching the milestone of 1,000 drums this year.

Guinness World Records adjudicator Richard Williams Stenning from the United Kingdom officially announced the achievement at the venue, with a 12-member team from Garo Hills also participating in the judging process.

Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat attended the closing ceremony as chief guest, alongside Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, Power Minister TD Shira and leader of opposition Mukul M Sangma.

Congratulating the organisers on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shekhawat observed that the festival offered significant potential for cultural tourism and livelihood opportunities for local youth, assuring the Centre's support in promoting Garo Hills as a cultural tourism destination.

The Chief Minister recalled the vision of late PA Sangma in promoting the festival and thanked the organisers and performers for taking it to the global stage.

The celebrations also featured a dance competition involving 10 contingents, with Chidaogre winning the first prize of Rs 2 lakh, Gondenggre securing the first runner-up position with Rs 1.5 lakh and Sadolbra finishing second runner-up with Rs 1 lakh.

The Meghalaya government provided Rs 20 crore through the Public Works Department for developing the Wangala A·dam venue and Rs 6 crore for organising this year's festival, including Rs 36.65 lakh for the Guinness World Records application, adjudication and logistical arrangements.