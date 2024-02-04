Mention of litigant’s caste in any proceeding not required: Gauhati High Court

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court's Chief Justice (Acting), Justice Lanusungkum Jamir, issued a notification on January 30, 2024, which directed that, henceforth, the caste or religion of a litigant will no longer be required to be mentioned in the memo of parties in any petition, suit, or proceeding filed before the HC or the Courts under its jurisdiction.

The notification was issued in terms of the Supreme Court of India's directions dated January 10, 2024, passed in Transfer Petition (Civil) No. 1957/2023, in Shama Sharma v. Kishan Kumar case.

The HC notification, which came into force with immediate effect, stated that the existing Filing Forms in respect of the principal seat and the outlying benches of the Gauhati High Court will be modified accordingly and are to be used hereafter at the time of filing of fresh cases.

The modified filing form was enclosed with the notification issued on January 30, 2024.

It was further stated in the notification that presiding officers of all other courts or tribunals under the jurisdiction of the Gauhati High Court are directed to make the necessary modifications in the filing forms of their respective courts and tribunals, and the modified form is to be used thereafter at the time of filing of fresh cases.