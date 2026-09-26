MHA Renews AFSPA in 3 Northeast States till March 2027

NEW DELHI/IMPHAL: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA), 1958, for another six months in most parts of Manipur, several districts of Nagaland, and certain districts of Arunachal Pradesh, officials said on Friday.

According to three separate notifications issued by the MHA, the further extension of the special law would be effective from October 1.

The AFSPA was extended on Thursday for six more months in the entire state of Manipur, excluding the areas falling under the jurisdiction of the 13 police stations of five districts - Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur, and Kakching.

Another MHA notification said that the AFSPA has been extended in nine districts of Nagaland -- Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phekm, Peren and Meluri and 21 police stations in five other districts - Kohima, Mokokchung, Longleng, Wokha and Zunheboto - with these areas declared 'disturbed areas' for a period of six months.

Another MHA notification said that the AFSPA has also been extended in Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts in Arunachal Pradesh and the areas falling within the jurisdiction of Namsai, Mahadevpur and Chowkham police stations in Namsai district of the state, bordering Assam, and declared these areas as a 'disturbed area' for a period of six months with effect from October 1. (IANS)

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