MIDHANI Opens 23 Vacancies for Assignment Management Roles

Guwahati: Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI), a premier Defence Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, has announced a recruitment drive for 23 Assignment Management posts. This is a golden opportunity for dynamic and dedicated professionals to contribute to India’s strategic sectors, including defence, aerospace, and nuclear energy.
Name of post : Assistant Manager
No. of posts : 23
Vacancies :
Metallurgy: 8
Mechanical: 9
Electrical: 10
Chemical: 11
Fitter: 12
Electrician: 15
Turner:16
Welder: 17
Eligibility Criteria:
Metallurgy: September 8, 2025 Diploma in Metallurgical Engineering with minimum 2 years of post-qualification experience in relevant industry
Mechanical: September 9, 2025 Diploma in Mechanical Engineering with minimum 2 years of post-qualification experience in relevant industry.
Electrical: September 10, 2025 Diploma in Electrical Engineering with minimum 2 years of post-qualification experience in relevant industry.
Chemical: September 11, 2025 Diploma in Chemical Engineering with minimum 2 years of post-qualification experience in relevant industry.
Fitter: September 12, 2025 ITI in Fitter trade with NAC (National Apprenticeship Certificate) and minimum 2 years of experience in relevant trade.
Electrician: September 15, 2025 ITI in Electrician trade with NAC and minimum 2 years of experience in electrical maintenance/operations.
Turner: :September 16, 2025 ITI in Turner trade with NAC and minimum 2 years of experience in turning operations.
Welder :September 17, 2025 ITI in Welder trade with NAC and minimum 2 years of welding experience in industrial settings.
HOW TO APPLY:
Visit the MIDHANI official website at www.midhani‑india.in
Also Watch: