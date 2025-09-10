MIDHANI Opens 23 Vacancies for Assignment Management Roles

Eligibility Criteria:

Metallurgy: September 8, 2025 Diploma in Metallurgical Engineering with minimum 2 years of post-qualification experience in relevant industry

Mechanical: September 9, 2025 Diploma in Mechanical Engineering with minimum 2 years of post-qualification experience in relevant industry.

Electrical: September 10, 2025 Diploma in Electrical Engineering with minimum 2 years of post-qualification experience in relevant industry.

Chemical: September 11, 2025 Diploma in Chemical Engineering with minimum 2 years of post-qualification experience in relevant industry.

Fitter: September 12, 2025 ITI in Fitter trade with NAC (National Apprenticeship Certificate) and minimum 2 years of experience in relevant trade.

Electrician: September 15, 2025 ITI in Electrician trade with NAC and minimum 2 years of experience in electrical maintenance/operations.

Turner: :September 16, 2025 ITI in Turner trade with NAC and minimum 2 years of experience in turning operations.

Welder :September 17, 2025 ITI in Welder trade with NAC and minimum 2 years of welding experience in industrial settings.