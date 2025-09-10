Top Headlines

MIDHANI Opens 23 Vacancies for Assignment Management Roles

Great Opportunity for Engineering and Management Professionals
MIDHANI Opens 23 Vacancies for Assignment Management Roles
Published on

Guwahati: Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI), a premier Defence Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, has announced a recruitment drive for 23 Assignment Management posts. This is a golden opportunity for dynamic and dedicated professionals to contribute to India’s strategic sectors, including defence, aerospace, and nuclear energy.

Name of post : Assistant Manager

No. of posts : 23

Vacancies :

Metallurgy: 8

Mechanical: 9

Electrical: 10

Chemical: 11

Fitter: 12

Electrician: 15

Turner:16

Welder: 17

Eligibility Criteria:

Metallurgy: September 8, 2025 Diploma in Metallurgical Engineering with minimum 2 years of post-qualification experience in relevant industry

Mechanical: September 9, 2025 Diploma in Mechanical Engineering with minimum 2 years of post-qualification experience in relevant industry.

Electrical: September 10, 2025 Diploma in Electrical Engineering with minimum 2 years of post-qualification experience in relevant industry.

Chemical: September 11, 2025 Diploma in Chemical Engineering with minimum 2 years of post-qualification experience in relevant industry.

Fitter: September 12, 2025 ITI in Fitter trade with NAC (National Apprenticeship Certificate) and minimum 2 years of experience in relevant trade.

Electrician: September 15, 2025 ITI in Electrician trade with NAC and minimum 2 years of experience in electrical maintenance/operations.

Turner: :September 16, 2025 ITI in Turner trade with NAC and minimum 2 years of experience in turning operations.

Welder :September 17, 2025 ITI in Welder trade with NAC and minimum 2 years of welding experience in industrial settings.

HOW TO APPLY:

Visit the MIDHANI official website at www.midhani‑india.in

Also Read:https://www.sentinelassam.com/jobs/jobs-in-rest-of-india/mishra-dhatu-nigam-limited-nurse-lab-technician-hyderabad-job-vacancy-666304

Also Watch:

Assam job vacancies
MIDHANI

Top News

No stories found.
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com