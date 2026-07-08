Mines and minerals: Assam government earned Rs 17,823-crore revenue in 5 years

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam government earned Rs 17823.03 crore in revenue through the Mines and Minerals department, including revenues from crude oil, in the past five financial years. Finance Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah revealed this information on the floor of the state Assembly while replying to a query from AGP MLA Diptimayee Choudhury today.

The minister informed the Assembly that the Mines and Mineral Department earned Rs 2538.77 crore as revenue in the financial year 2021-22, Rs 4121.13 crore in 2022-23, Rs 3792.76 crore in 2023-24, Rs 3926.66 crore in 2024-25 and Rs 3443.45 crore in 2025-26.

The minister further said that in the past five financial years, the Assam government received Rs 15,230.10 crore in revenue from crude oil alone. The minister's reply reflects that the Mines and Mineral Department gets the highest amount of revenue from crude oil.

Also Read: Assam Coal Mine Tragedy: Rescuers Battle Time and Water to Save Miners in Dima Hasao