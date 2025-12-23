Minister Pijush Hazarika Calls for Early Election Preparation During Hailakandi Visit

Hailakandi: As part of his visit to the Barak Valley, Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika arrived in Hailakandi on Tuesday and held a meeting with party leaders and workers, calling for early and focused preparation for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Minister Hazarika was accompanied by Hailakandi’s guardian minister Krishnendu Paul, Barak Valley Development Minister Kaushik Rai, and local MLA Dipayan Chakraborty. The leaders first visited the party office, where an interaction meeting with party workers was organised.

Addressing the gathering, Pijush Hazarika urged party workers at all levels to begin election preparations without delay. He stressed the importance of strengthening the party’s organisational structure at the grassroots level and maintaining close contact with the public. According to him, disciplined organisation and consistent outreach would play a key role in facing the Assembly elections successfully.

“The coming election will require dedicated effort from every worker. Preparation should start now, not at the last moment,” Hazarika said, encouraging workers to remain active and united.

The meeting was attended by district BJP president Kalyan Goswami, former minister Gautam Roy, along with several senior leaders and party workers from different parts of the district. Party leaders discussed organisational matters, local issues, and strategies to further consolidate the party’s presence in the region.

The visit and meeting are being seen as part of the party’s wider efforts to mobilise workers across Barak Valley and ensure election readiness well ahead of time.