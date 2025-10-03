Mirabai Chanu Wins Silver at World Weightlifting Championships

Guwahati: Olympic medallist and former world champion Mirabai Chanu added another feather to her illustrious career by clinching a silver medal in the women’s 48kg category at the World Weightlifting Championships.

The 2017 world champion and 2022 silver medallist registered a total lift of 199kg (84kg snatch + 115kg clean and jerk). Though she struggled in snatch failing twice at 87kg Chanu showcased her signature strength in clean and jerk, smoothly completing 109kg, 112kg, and 115kg. This marked her first successful 115kg lift since the Tokyo Olympics 2021, where she also won silver.

North Korea’s Ri Song Gum dominated the field, clinching gold with a record-breaking total of 213kg (91kg + 122kg), setting new world records in both total and clean and jerk. Thailand’s Thanyathon Sukcharoen claimed bronze with 198kg (88kg + 110kg).

This medal marks Chanu’s third at the World Championships, reaffirming her status as one of India’s most consistent performers on the global stage. Chief coach Vijay Sharma said the focus now is on crossing the 200kg mark as Chanu looks ahead to regaining her form in the 49kg Olympic category. Her win brought a new good news for the entire northeast region.