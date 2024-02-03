Mission Basundhara 2.0: Deadline for payment of premiums extended

Guwahati: Mission Basundhara 2.0 has reached the finishing stage, with only the premiums of some eligible beneficiaries yet to be paid. Settlement of land rights will follow the payment of the premium fixed by the state government.

Mission Basundhara 2.0 was launched for indigenous people who have been living on their lands for generations to get official land rights.

The extended term for depositing the premiums ended yesterday, January 31, 2024. As some of the eligible beneficiaries of the scheme could not pay the premium on time, the deadline has been extended for a further period and is now set for February 15, 2024. The eligible beneficiaries have to deposit their premiums by then so that land settlement can be done in their names.

The state Revenue & Disaster Management Department has urged the remaining eligible beneficiaries to deposit their premiums to facilitate the land settlement in their names.

It should be mentioned here that the total number of applicants in the Mission Basundhara 2.0 scheme was 13,39,605. Of this, 2,29,659 applications were found eligible for land settlement. However, 11,09,946 applications were rejected for different reasons and found ineligible for the scheme.

Of the 2,29,659 applicants found eligible under the scheme, 1.96 lakh beneficiaries have paid their premiums, sources said.

The state government had set a pre-payment target of Rs 50 crore, expected to be collected from the eligible beneficiaries as land premium. However, the expectation of the government was exceeded, and around Rs 60 crore has already been collected and deposited with the state exchequer as land premium.

It needs to be mentioned here that only the eligible beneficiaries who pay the premium will be able to get their land rights.

