Mizoram Joins Rail Grid: Weekly Rajdhani from Sairang to Delhi Begins Sept 19

Aizawl: Mizoram will enter a new era of connectivity when Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the Sairang railway line on September 13, formally bringing Aizawl onto the Indian Railways map.
The newly built 51.38‑km line, connecting Bairabi (on the Assam‑Mizoram border) to Sairang (about 12‑20 km from Aizawl), includes 48 tunnels and 142 bridges through challenging terrain. It has been cleared for passenger operations by the Commissioner of Railway Safety and supports speeds up to 90 km. Starting September 19, Mizoram’s first Rajdhani Express train numbers 20507/20508 will run weekly between Sairang (Mizoram) and Anand Vihar Terminal, Delhi. The distance is approximately 2,510‑2,515 km, with journey time about 42‑43 hours.
The Rajdhani will stop at around 19 stations en route. Key halts include Badarpur Junction (with rake reversal), Hojai, Guwahati, New Jalpaiguri, Malda Town, Patna Junction, Kanpur Central, among others. Departure from Sairang is set at 4:30 PM every Friday, arriving at Anand Vihar by 10:50 AM on Sunday. On return, it leaves Delhi at 7:50 PM on Sundays, reaching Sairang on Tuesday afternoon.
The weekly Rajdhani and the new line are expected to significantly reduce travel time, provide reliable, AC‑premium travel, and help spur socioeconomic development boosting tourism, trade, education, healthcare, and stronger integration of Mizoram with other parts of India.
