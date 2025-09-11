Mizoram Joins Rail Grid: Weekly Rajdhani from Sairang to Delhi Begins Sept 19

The Rajdhani will stop at around 19 stations en route. Key halts include Badarpur Junction (with rake reversal), Hojai, Guwahati, New Jalpaiguri, Malda Town, Patna Junction, Kanpur Central, among others. Departure from Sairang is set at 4:30 PM every Friday, arriving at Anand Vihar by 10:50 AM on Sunday. On return, it leaves Delhi at 7:50 PM on Sundays, reaching Sairang on Tuesday afternoon.

The weekly Rajdhani and the new line are expected to significantly reduce travel time, provide reliable, AC‑premium travel, and help spur socioeconomic development boosting tourism, trade, education, healthcare, and stronger integration of Mizoram with other parts of India.