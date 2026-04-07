Modi Rallies in Assam, Targets Congress Over Dynastic Politics and Infiltration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed large public gatherings in Hojai, Barpeta, and Moran, campaigning for NDA candidates and launching a sustained attack on the Congress party ahead of the Assam Assembly elections.
His speeches wove together two recurring BJP themes — dynastic politics and illegal infiltration — framing the election as a choice between development and what he called Congress's record of broken promises.
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Without naming anyone directly, Modi took aim at the Nehru-Gandhi family, saying the Congress remains focused on serving a "shahi parivar (royal family)" in Delhi.
He extended the charge to Assam, alleging that the state Congress leadership too revolves around a single family — a pointed reference designed to contrast the party's internal culture with the BJP's stated "nation first, people first" approach.
"The Congress backed infiltration, and today infiltrators have captured vast stretches of land belonging to the indigenous people of Assam. This is the result of their vote bank politics," Modi said.
Modi pointed to Congress-governed Himachal Pradesh as a cautionary tale for Assam voters, alleging that the party made sweeping promises before the state elections there but failed to follow through once in power.
He claimed the Congress government in Himachal had gone so far as to cut the salaries of government employees — a charge he used to reinforce his broader argument that Congress routinely betrays voter trust after winning elections.
"These examples highlight a pattern in Congress' functioning, where electoral promises are not matched by action once the party comes to power," he said, urging Assam voters to draw their own conclusions.
The sharpest lines of the rallies were reserved for the infiltration issue, which Modi placed directly at Congress's door.
He accused the party of not just failing to act on illegal immigration, but of actively opposing government crackdowns when they do happen.
"Whenever action is taken against infiltrators, Congress leaders come out in their support. They are openly standing with those who have illegally occupied land," Modi said.
He contrasted this with what he described as the BJP's firm stance, saying both the central and state governments are working "with full determination" to reclaim encroached land and restore the rights of Assam's indigenous communities.
"Our government is taking strict action against illegal encroachments and infiltrators. We are committed to safeguarding Assam's land, culture and identity," he added.
Modi closed his rallies with a direct appeal, urging voters not to be swayed by what he called "misleading narratives" from the opposition.
"The people of Assam must be aware of these intentions. Your vote is not just for a government, but for the protection of your land, your identity and your future," he said.
The Prime Minister's triple-rally sweep across the state underlines the BJP's intent to make the Assam elections a high-stakes campaign — with Modi himself as the central draw.