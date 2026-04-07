Modi Rallies in Assam, Targets Congress Over Dynastic Politics and Infiltration

The sharpest lines of the rallies were reserved for the infiltration issue, which Modi placed directly at Congress's door.

He accused the party of not just failing to act on illegal immigration, but of actively opposing government crackdowns when they do happen.

"Whenever action is taken against infiltrators, Congress leaders come out in their support. They are openly standing with those who have illegally occupied land," Modi said.

He contrasted this with what he described as the BJP's firm stance, saying both the central and state governments are working "with full determination" to reclaim encroached land and restore the rights of Assam's indigenous communities.

"Our government is taking strict action against illegal encroachments and infiltrators. We are committed to safeguarding Assam's land, culture and identity," he added.