Modi Set to Visit Tripura on September 22 To Unveil Revamped Tripureswari Temple

Tripura: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Tripura on September 22 to unveil the redeveloped Tripureswari temple, one of the 51 revered Shakti Peeths in India. The announcement was made by Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha during the Neermahal Jal Utsav in Sepahijala district on Sunday.
The redevelopment of the Tripureswari temple were carried out under the Centre’s PRASAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive) scheme, with a project cost of ₹51 crore. The initiative aims to enhance the spiritual, cultural, and tourism value of key pilgrimage sites across India.
"PM Modi has graciously accepted our invitation and will offer puja at the temple after inaugurating the redeveloped complex on September 22," said CM Saha, expressing gratitude and highlighting the significance of the visit.
The redevelopment temple complex is expected to boost religious tourism and provide better facilities for pilgrims and visitors. The transformation includes improved infrastructure, aesthetic enhancements, and modern amenities, while preserving the spiritual essence of the site.
This marks a significant moment for Tripura, as the Prime Minister's presence underscores the Centre’s commitment to the Northeast and the cultural heritage of the region.
The visit also aligns with the government’s broader vision to position Tripura as a vibrant spiritual and tourism destination.
