Modi Set to Visit Tripura on September 22 To Unveil Revamped Tripureswari Temple

The redevelopment of the Tripureswari temple were carried out under the Centre’s PRASAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive) scheme, with a project cost of ₹51 crore. The initiative aims to enhance the spiritual, cultural, and tourism value of key pilgrimage sites across India.

"PM Modi has graciously accepted our invitation and will offer puja at the temple after inaugurating the redeveloped complex on September 22," said CM Saha, expressing gratitude and highlighting the significance of the visit.