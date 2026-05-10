Modi, Shah among top leaders as Suvendu Adhikari takes oath as West Bengal CM on Tagore birth anniversary

KOLKATA: The BJP's legislative party leader, Suvendu Adhikari, today took the oath as the state's first BJP chief minister, marking a significant political development in West Bengal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda, and Dharmendra Pradhan, along with Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, and Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami, attended the swearing-in ceremony.

After taking the oath as the ninth Chief Minister of West Bengal, he chose to be a perfect statesman, as he said, "Already Bengal had suffered too many losses. The rich culture of West Bengal has suffered significant damage. The education sector had collapsed. My responsibility now is to rebuild West Bengal. The responsibilities are mammoth. "So, right now, I have no time to criticise others." He addressed the mediapersons at the ancestral house of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore at Jorasanko in Kolkata.

He visited Kolkata to pay homage to Rabindranath Tagore on the occasion of the latter's birth anniversary on Saturday as per the Bengali calendar.

Chief Minister Adhikari also said that as the West Bengal chief minister he will refrain from making any controversial statement.

"Those who want to criticise can continue doing that. Let good sense prevail among people, especially those who are still criticising the election results in West Bengal this time," the chief minister added.

He said that he was feeling lucky to take oath as the Chief Minister of West Bengal on a day that coincides with the birth anniversary of Gurudev.

"So before taking responsibility as the chief minister, I offered prayers to Gurudev and sought his blessings," Chief Minister Adhikari added.

According to the Chief Minister, the lines penned by Gurudev -- "Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high. Where knowledge is free. The lines penned by Gurudev -- "Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high. Where knowledge is free. Where the world has not been broken up into fragments by narrow domestic walls" -- have always inspired him. "I am confident West Bengal will now move on the path of progress, development, and fulfilment," CM Adhikari said. (Agencies)

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