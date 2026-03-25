Modi Speaks to Trump on West Asia Crisis as Indian LPG Tankers Clear Strait of Hormuz

PM Modi shared details of the exchange on X, stating that India supports de-escalation and the earliest possible restoration of peace in the region.

He specifically flagged the Strait of Hormuz — the narrow waterway through which a significant share of the world's oil and gas passes — as a global concern, saying keeping it "open, secure and accessible is essential for the whole world."

US envoy Sergio Gor confirmed the call, noting it covered the ongoing situation in the region, including the importance of keeping the strait open for international shipping.