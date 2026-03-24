Modi: West Asia Conflict Poses Economic and Security Threat to India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday told the Lok Sabha that the ongoing West Asia conflict is creating serious economic, security, and humanitarian challenges for India — and that the situation continues to worry New Delhi.
"The current situation in West Asia is worrisome," Modi said, noting that the crisis had already stretched beyond three weeks and was being felt across the global economy.
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Modi acknowledged that world leaders are increasingly calling for an end to the fighting. "The entire world is urging all parties to find an early solution to this crisis," he said, adding that External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had already briefed Parliament on the matter in recent days.
The Prime Minister pointed to India's deep economic ties with the region as a key source of concern.
"India has extensive trade relations with the countries at war and those affected by it," he said. He also flagged that the conflict zone sits along a critical corridor for Indian commerce — one that the country heavily depends on for crude oil and natural gas imports.
Beyond trade, Modi highlighted the human dimension of the crisis. Approximately one crore Indians live and work across Gulf countries, he said, with a significant number also serving as crew members on commercial ships operating in the region's waters.
"Due to these various reasons, India's concerns are naturally greater," he added.
Modi said the Indian government has been actively working to protect its citizens since the conflict began. He revealed that he has personally spoken with the heads of state of most West Asian countries in two separate rounds of calls, and that all of them have given assurances of full safety for Indian nationals.
"Every Indian in the affected countries has been provided necessary assistance," he said.
The Prime Minister did not shy away from acknowledging losses. He confirmed that some Indians have died during this period, while others have sustained injuries.
"In such difficult times, families are being provided with the necessary support. The injured are being ensured the best possible treatment," he said.
All Indian missions in the affected countries — covering both workers and tourists — remain fully engaged in providing on-ground help, he added.
Modi closed by reaffirming a longstanding government position: "In any crisis situation, the safety and security of Indians in the country and abroad has always been our top priority."