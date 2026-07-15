Moran Man Transforms Village Into Safe Haven for Hornbills

A correspondent

DIBRUGARH: What began as a personal passion has grown into a remarkable wildlife conservation initiative in Assam's Moran, where a local resident has transformed his village into a safe sanctuary for endangered hornbills and other bird species.

Bharat Bora, a resident of Teporchali Bam village in Moran, has spent the last 28 years rescuing, treating and rehabilitating injured birds. His unwavering dedication has earned him widespread recognition among conservationists and wildlife enthusiasts across the region.

Whenever information about an injured bird reaches him, Bora personally rushes to the spot, rescues the bird and bears the entire cost of its treatment. Over the years, he has provided medical care to more than 100 birds, including endangered hornbills, owls and several other species, before successfully releasing them back into their natural habitats.

His commitment has also won the confidence of the Forest Department. Officials of the Khowang Regional Forest Office regularly entrust rescued injured birds to Bora for treatment and rehabilitation. He is currently caring for two injured hornbills handed over by the department.

Bora's home has emerged as a popular destination for bird lovers, wildlife researchers and tourists from across India and abroad, who visit to witness his conservation efforts and learn about the rescued birds under his care.

With the active support of local youth, Bora has helped create a secure habitat for hornbills in the area. Their collective efforts have earned Teporchali Bam village the identity of "Hornbill Village", reflecting a successful community-led model of wildlife conservation in Upper Assam.

"It is our duty to protect the wildlife. If we don't think for the birds, then who will think for them? For the last 28 years, I have been doing it, and today I am very much happy that people are coming forward to save nature," he said.

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