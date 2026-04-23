Moringa Seeds Can Filter Microplastics From Water, Study Finds

Scientists in Brazil have found that seeds from the moringa tree — a plant native to India and widely consumed across tropical regions for its nutritional value — can pull microplastics out of water with an effectiveness that rivals conventional chemical treatments.

The findings, published in ACS Omega, a journal of the American Chemical Society, come from researchers at the Institute of Science and Technology of São Paulo State University (ICT-UNESP) in São Jose dos Campos.

How It Works

The key lies in a process called coagulation. Microplastics and other contaminants carry a negative electrical charge, which causes them to repel each other and resist capture during filtration.

Coagulants neutralise these charges, causing particles to clump together into larger clusters that are far easier to filter out. Moringa seed extract — which can be prepared at home using a saline solution — works through exactly this mechanism.

The research focused on in-line filtration, where water is treated with a coagulant and then passed through a sand filter — an approach suited to water with low turbidity that requires fewer preliminary treatment steps.

Also Read: Moringa Health Boost: Vitamins, Antioxidants, and More