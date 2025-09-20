Mortal Remains of Zubeen Garg will Arrive Today, hopes Assam CM

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma is hopeful that the mortal remains of soulful singer Zubeen Garg will arrive in Guwahati in the evening of September 20, 2025, provided the Singapore authorities complete their formalities in time. The government is keeping in touch with the Singapore authorities, he said.

The Chief Minister went to the Kahilipara residence of Zubeen Garg today and paid tribute to the singer, besides empathizing with the bereaved family members. After his visit, the Chief Minister briefed the media about the incident. He said that Zubeen Garg, accompanied by four of his friends and 11 Singapore-based Assamese fans, went out to sea on a yacht. “As per preliminary information, at first, Zubeen swam with a lifejacket. Later, when he started to swim without a life jacket, he suffered a seizure attack. Soon, he was administered CPR on the yacht. Getting no response, he was rushed to Singapore General Hospital and admitted to the ICU. The doctors declared him dead at 2.30 pm (IST),” the Chief Minister said.

He further said that the government has the list of the 11 Singapore-based Assamese fans and four of the singer’s companions. “If need be, we can take their statements on the actual incident. Singapore police will also interrogate them,” the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister said that after the arrival of the body, the government will keep it at Sarusajai Stadium for a day for the public to pay tributes. The government will finalize matters like the place of his cremation and erection of Samadhi Sthal, etc., after discussion with family members.

