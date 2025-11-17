MoU on Vrindavani Vastra today: Assam CM

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Assam CM Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma today posted on his X handle, “On my first day in London I visited the city’s waterfront. We are transforming Guwhati’s riverfront and are in the process of borrowing some of the global best practices... Tomorrow is a big day for Assam & Bharat. We are signing a MoU with the British Museum so that the sacred Vrindavani Vastra can be brought back home under a loaning arrangement”.

