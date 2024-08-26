Mpox Impacting a Broader Demographic: Lancet Report

New Delhi: Monkeypox (Mpox) has once again surged to global attention and unlike the 2022 outbreak, the 2024 outbreak is impacting a broader demographic globally, a latest Lancet report has warned.

The report mentioned that with the Democratic Republic of the Congo at the epicentre of this outbreak, the virus's spread beyond Africa has raised international alarm, particularly with the "emergence of a new clade, 1b".

“Health authorities are scrambling to contain the virus amid limited vaccine supplies, inadequate testing, and the need to balance responses to multiple public health threats,” it noted.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on August 14 declared Mpox a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC). Africa CDC Director-General Jean Kaseya also declared it a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security (PHECS). “Clade 1b of mpox is of particular concern due to its higher transmissibility and potential for more severe clinical outcomes,” according to the report.

According to an epidemic intelligence report issued by the Africa CDC, there have been 18,737 mpox cases (3,101 confirmed and 15.636 suspected) across 12 African countries since the beginning of the year, resulting in 541 deaths.

In contrast, Africa recorded 14,838 mpox cases (1,665 confirmed and 13,173 suspected) across seven countries, with 738 confirmed deaths, throughout 2023.

Unlike the 2022 mpox outbreak, which predominantly affected men who have sex with men, the 2024 outbreak is impacting a broader demographic.

The virus, primarily spreading through direct contact, has been reported among men, women, and children.

According to the Lancet report, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where mpox cases have been reported in all 26 provinces, children younger than 15 years account for 66 per cent of reported cases and more than 82 per cent of deaths.

Merawi Aragaw Tegegne, Acting Head of the Division of Emergency Preparedness and Response at Africa CDC, said that “Mpox is endemic in our region, and with endemic diseases, exposure is inevitable”.

However, a severe lack of testing and surveillance is obscuring the full picture of the outbreak.

Dimie Ogoina, WHO's IHR Committee Chair, highlighted the significant testing challenge, particularly in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where less than 30 per cent of cases might be tested.

There is currently no reported case of mpox in India, and the government is continuously monitoring situation.

Mpox is a viral disease that causes fevers, headaches, and muscle aches, as well as painful boils on the skin. (IANS)

