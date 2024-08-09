Muhammad Yunus takes oath as interim head; cites ‘first responsibility’ of ‘no attack’

Dhaka: Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus took the oath of office as head of Bangladesh's interim government today after an uprising prompted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to step down and flee to India.

The key tasks for Yunus now are restoring peace in Bangladesh and preparing for new elections following weeks of violence in which student activists led an uprising against what was considered Hasina's increasingly autocratic 15-year rule.

Bangladesh's figurehead President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath to Yunus for his role as chief advisor, which is the equivalent to a Prime Minister, in presence of foreign diplomats, civil society members, top businessmen and members of the former opposition party at the presidential palace in Dhaka. No representatives of Hasina's party were present.

Nobel Laureate economist Yunus, upon his return to Bangladesh, made a heartfelt appeal to his supporters and urged the people of Bangladesh to maintain calm and end chaos, stressing that it is the "first responsibility" to ensure that no attack is carried out against anyone in the country, Daily Star reported.

He further stressed that Bangladesh has tremendous potential but the first priority is to save the country from chaos so that the country can proceed on the "path shown by students."

"If you have faith in me and trust me, then ensure that there will be no attack anywhere in the country. This is our first responsibility," Yunus told a crowded press briefing at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport upon his arrival on Thursday.

Muhammad Yunus is a Bangladeshi social entrepreneur and founder of Grameen Bank, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2006 for his efforts to create economic and social development through microcredit.

"What I would like to stress first is to save the country from chaos. Save the country from violence so that we can move forward on the path that the students have shown us," he added.

Bangladesh is facing a fluid political situation with Sheikh Hasina, 75, tendering her resignation from her post on August 5 in the wake of mounting protests. The protests, led majorly by students demanding an end to a quota system for government jobs, took the shape of anti-government protests.

Following her fleeing from the country, the situation in Bangladesh has been volatile, with reports showing Awami League offices, members and people of minority communities being targeted by extremist groups. Several cases of killings and arson have also been reported.

"Bangladesh could be a beautiful country. It has tremendous potential, which has been destroyed. Now we will have to prepare the seedbed, and we have to rise again. You, the youth, will prepare the seedbed. We will look up to them and move forward as per their direction," Yunus further said.

The economist lauded the youth for their campaign and termed this as Bangladesh's second "Victory Day".

Set to be the head of the interim government, the Nobel laureate spoke soon after landing in Dhaka talked to the student leaders of the anti-quota campaign and members of the civil society that included some of the people who may form the interim government, as reported by Daily Star.

Yunus said, "The benefits of this freedom, however, must reach every home of Bangladesh", adding that "without that, achieving this a second time would be meaningless."

The Nobel Laureate also paid tribute to Abu Sayed, the student killed allegedly during police firing during the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

"I am remembering Abu Sayed," said Yunus. "His image is etched in every heart. The courage he showed in standing, arms outstretched in front of police firing ... no one was afraid after that."

This comes after the ouster of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina who was forced to flee the country after the student protests intensified.

Members of the interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus will take the oath tonight. Bangladesh Army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman said on Wednesday that the oath-taking ceremony is likely to be held at 8:00 pm (local time) in the presence of some 400 dignitaries, Daily Star reported.

The oath-taking ceremony will be held three days after the cabinet was dissolved following the resignation of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Waker-Uz-Zaman indicated that the interim government might comprise 15 members. However, he did not mention their names and possible tenure of the government. He spoke to reporters at the Army Headquarters on Wednesday. (Agencies)

