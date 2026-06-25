Muslim clerics denounce Jamiat chief Arshad Madani’s ‘jihad’ remarks as politically driven, un-Islamic

New Delhi: Muslim religious scholars on Wednesday opposed Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind President Maulana Syed Arshad Madani's remark on 'Jihad', while differing over the reasons for the opposition.

Addressing the Uttarakhand state executive meeting of the Jamiat, Arshad Madani said: "In 1803, when our country was under slavery, the message of jihad was given for the country's independence. To free the country, that is, to remove the chains of slavery from the neck, it is every Muslim's duty to do jihad. This is a teaching that has come from madrasas, and whoever does not know this is ignorant."

Bharatiya Samaj Sevak Sangathan (BSSS) President and Chief Mufti Maulana Chaudhary Ifraheem Husain criticised Arshad Madani, calling his statement "completely contrary to Islam".

"Islam holds the highest value for 'Taqwa' (piety or mindfulness of God); that is the person who fears Allah the most, commands the greatest respect and has significance to whatever he says. As for Maulana Arshad Madani or the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), these are political statements made under the influence of political figures. These individuals have no connection to real issues or the concerns of the downtrodden and marginalised communities," the cleric told IANS.

Further condemning the remark, he said: "These people function against the Quran and pronounce verdicts against Islam and Shariat. Therefore, it would be completely wrong to give importance to the words of Maulana Arshad Madani or the AIMPLB."

Meanwhile, All India Muslim Jamaat President, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi, noted Arshad Madani did not mention that 'Jihad' needs to be carried out by Muslims in "which condition and how", also whether 'Jihad' is needed in India or not.

"He should have clarified this," the Maulana told IANS.

"Ala Hazrat has mentioned in his book that Jihad is not required in India because it is a peace-loving country which allows everyone to practise and propagate the religion of their choice, including Islam."

Maulana Syed Saif Abbas Naqvi emphasised that there are certain conditions for 'jihad', and that those conditions are not applicable in today's time.

"The requirement for jihad is that it can only be permitted by a sinless prophet or a sinless Imam. No sinless prophet exists today," he mentioned.

Referring to the 'Kiswah', which is the black, ornate silk and cotton cloth that drapes the Holy Kaaba in Mecca, Naqvi said: "The sinless Imam is in 'parda-e-kaib', therefore we do not have the authority or permission to instruct anyone to engage in or call for jihad." (IANS)

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