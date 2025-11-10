Muslims & Christians can come to Sangha...: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

BENGALURU: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that the Sangh welcomes people from all communities, including Muslims and Christians, as long as they identify themselves as sons of Bharat Mata and members of the broader Hindu society.

Addressing a two-day lecture series titled "100 Years of Sangh Journey: New Horizons" in Bengaluru, Bhagwat clarified that the organization does not categorise members by caste or religion.

"No Brahmin is allowed in Sangh. No other caste is allowed in the Sangh. No Muslim is allowed, and no Christian is allowed in the Sangha. Only Hindus are allowed. So people with different denominations – Muslims, Christians, any denomination – can come to the Sangha, but keep your separateness out," Bhagwat said.

He explained that the Sangh's approach is rooted in unity and inclusivity within the idea of a shared national identity.

"Muslims come to Shakha, Christians come to Shakha, and all other castes from the routinely called Hindu society also come to Shakha. But we don't take their count, and we don't ask who they are. We are all sons of Bharat Mata. That is how Sangha works," he added.

Bhagwat also defended the organisation's registration status.

"Sangha started in 1925. Do you expect us to register with the British government? Against whom? ... We were banned thrice. So, the government has recognised. If we were not there, who would they ban? And each time courts resolved the ban, they dismissed the ban and made RSS a legal organisation...," Bhagwat said.

"Legally, factually, we are an organisation. We are not unconstitutional. We are within that constitution. Our legal status is within that constitution. So we need not register. Many things are there which are not registered. Even Hindu Dharma is not registered..." the RSS chief said.

Elaborating on the RSS' vision, Bhagwat said that the Sangh's primary goal is to organise and empower Hindu society to build a prosperous and strong India that can guide the world towards peace and happiness through the principles of Dharma.

"We want to unite, organise, and impart qualities to the entire Hindu society so that they will create a prosperous and strong Bharat which will impart the Dharma knowledge to the world... "Our mission, our vision, is an organised, strong Hindu society," he said.

Responding to a question on the RSS flag and the national flag, Bhagwat said that the organisation has always respected and honoured the Tiranga. He noted that although the traditional Bhagwa Dhwaj was once proposed as the national flag, the Sangh continues to hold deep respect for the Tricolour.

"Since its creation, Sangha has always stood by, respected, offered tributes and protected this Tiranga Dhwaj... There is no question of Bhagwa vis-a-vis Bhagwa and Tiranga," Bhagwat said.

The lecture series, marking the centenary of the RSS, focused on the organisation's vision, legacy, and its evolving role in shaping India's cultural and social identity. (ANI)

