Myanmar: 8 Indian nationals rescued from scam centre

Yangon: Eight Indian nationals, victims of a scam centre in Hpa Lu, Myawaddy, were successfully rescued and handed over to Myanmar police and immigration authorities yesterday.

The Indian Embassy in Myanmar expressed gratitude to the Myanmar authorities and local support for their crucial role in the rescue operation.

According to a statement by the Embassy of India in Myanmar, the victims had fallen prey to an international crime syndicate operating in the Myawaddy region on the Myanmar-Thailand border. The embassy reiterated its advisory against fake job rackets that lure Indian youth through social media and other unverified sources.

"8 Indian nationals, victims of a scam centre in Hpa Lu, Myawaddy, were rescued and handed over safely to Myanmar police/immigration yesterday. Support of Myanmar authorities and local assistance was crucial. We thank them, and strongly reiterate our advisory on fake job rackets," said the Indian Embassy in a post on X.

The advisory emphasised the increasing incidents of Indian nationals becoming victims of such criminal activities in the Hpa Lu area, south of Myawaddy town. Victims are often recruited from India, as well as from countries like Malaysia and the UAE, and trafficked via Thailand into Myanmar under false pretenses.

"In view of the escalating threats posed by international crime syndicates in the region, we strongly advise Indian nationals to exercise caution and verify the credentials of foreign employers through the Indian Embassy before accepting any job offers abroad," the advisory stated.

The embassy provided contact details for Indian nationals to seek assistance and verify job offers, emphasising the importance of consulting with the embassy to avoid falling victim to scams.

The ongoing conflict and instability in Myanmar have created an environment conducive to criminal activities, including cyber fraud, phishing, and illegal gambling. The region of Myawaddy, which has seen sporadic rebel control and clashes with the military junta, has become a hotspot for such illicit operations.

Indian Ambassador to Thailand, Nagesh Singh, highlighted the challenges posed by the lawlessness in Myanmar's border regions, where armed groups operate with impunity, facilitating criminal enterprises. He underscored the tragic plight of individuals from various countries who are deceived by promises of lucrative jobs, only to be exploited and trafficked.

"The situation in Myanmar's troubled regions remains volatile, and the lack of central authority has exacerbated the security challenges," Ambassador Singh remarked in an interview with ANI earlier. He noted the complicity of criminal syndicates, including Chinese mafia networks, in exploiting vulnerable individuals across Myanmar's lawless territories.

The Indian Embassy in Thailand has been actively warning Indian nationals about the risks associated with accepting job offers without proper verification, especially those that involve crossing into Myanmar. The embassy continues to collaborate closely with local authorities to address these issues and protect the interests of Indian citizens abroad. (ANI)

